Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,305 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,287,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

BLDE stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.04.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

