Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $100,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 78,368 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

