Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,197 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $103,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS stock opened at $177.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average is $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

