Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.62 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,315,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $105,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $55,038,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $24,155,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,039,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 478,550 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $18,132,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NCR by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,941,000 after purchasing an additional 454,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

