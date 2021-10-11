Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $106.33 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $106,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $236.76 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

