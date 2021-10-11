SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 20,757 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 723.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 139,278 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after buying an additional 89,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $95.22 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

