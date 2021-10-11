Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

