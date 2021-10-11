SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 395.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,010 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $15.91 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.