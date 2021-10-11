SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,554,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $650,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

