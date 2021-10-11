SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $475.91 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.