BlackRock Inc. Has $171.37 Million Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 548,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.85% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $171,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,394 shares during the period.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.