The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.31% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $21.57 on Monday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

