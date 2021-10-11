8,689,950 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,097,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,493,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $22,929,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $19,877,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $17,431,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $8,963,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $34,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,306 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNTV opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

