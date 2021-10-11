Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 234.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $527,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

