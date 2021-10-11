SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,682 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

NYSE:PII opened at $127.44 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

