Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

