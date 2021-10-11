SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 123,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 403,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.