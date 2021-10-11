Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 5,239 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,691,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

