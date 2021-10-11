Advisory Services Network LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

