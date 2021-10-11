Advisory Services Network LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,133,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST opened at $89.27 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

