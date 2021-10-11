Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $294,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 548,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -295.83%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.