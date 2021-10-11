Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $343,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.81 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

