Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.