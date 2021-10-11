Advisory Services Network LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $103.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

