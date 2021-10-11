State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 482,835 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $8,424,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 188,566 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $6,065,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

LASR stock opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.41. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

