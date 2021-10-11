State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.40 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 925.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

AGIO opened at $44.17 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

