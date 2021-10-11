Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,829 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,456,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

