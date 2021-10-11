MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,271 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

