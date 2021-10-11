Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Position Lifted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 815.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 668,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 465,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

