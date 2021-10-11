Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $7,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 134.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $64.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $620,225.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at $251,367.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,294 shares of company stock worth $24,616,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

