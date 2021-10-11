Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $941,000 Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.