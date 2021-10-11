Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.75 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

