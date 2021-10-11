Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Acquires $17,600.00 in Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Director Frederick J. Fritz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Celsion Co. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Celsion by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 20.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

