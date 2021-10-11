Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

FORM stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.