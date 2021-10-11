Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,203,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.96 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

