Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 770.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.13% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

