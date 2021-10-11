Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,088 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Saia were worth $14,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Saia by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Saia by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Saia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $845,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $254.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

