Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIISY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

DIISY stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.222 dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

