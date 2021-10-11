Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
