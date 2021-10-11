Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

