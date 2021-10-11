6,316 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

NYSE TRGP opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

