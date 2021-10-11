Blair William & Co. IL Has $293,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.96.

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

