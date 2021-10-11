Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) PT Raised to $19.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.