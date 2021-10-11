Blair William & Co. IL Sells 506 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 93,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

