Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after acquiring an additional 439,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 335,775 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

FUN opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

