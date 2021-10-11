7,425 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

