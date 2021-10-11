iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $35,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

