JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,019,793 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $35,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $15.96 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,202 shares of company stock worth $941,126. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

