Bank of Montreal Can Sells 61,466 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 773,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pontem were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pontem during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Pontem Co. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

