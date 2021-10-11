247,548 Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 247,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.75% of AudioCodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AudioCodes by 161.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.